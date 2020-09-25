Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case against acquittal of bank defaulter

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case against acquittal of bank defaulter Arshad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case against acquittal of bank defaulter Arshad Ali.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of accused Arshad Ali.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that whether state was asleep when these loans were given.

He asked how NAB could deal with bank loan defaulters.

The Special Prosecutor NAB said that the loan was issued without the approval of the Board of Directors.

He said that real culprit in the case was Zulifqar who had died.

Justice Qazi Amin said that there should be no likes and dislikes in the accountability process.

He said that accountability must be in accordance with the law.

Justice Mushir Alam said that selective accountability was a problem for the courts.

Justice Qazi Amin asked did NAB take action against all of the defaulters as hundreds of thousands of people were defaulters of banks.

He asked NAB filed references against how many bank defaulters. He said that this case did not fall under the purview of NAB.

He said that the accused had also returned Rs 5.6 million under plea bargain. He said that the accused was in jail in another case.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the NAB Prosecutor to take instructions to withdraw the case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.