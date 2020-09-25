UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Acquittal Of Bank Defaulter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case against acquittal of bank defaulter

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case against acquittal of bank defaulter Arshad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case against acquittal of bank defaulter Arshad Ali.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of accused Arshad Ali.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that whether state was asleep when these loans were given.

He asked how NAB could deal with bank loan defaulters.

The Special Prosecutor NAB said that the loan was issued without the approval of the Board of Directors.

He said that real culprit in the case was Zulifqar who had died.

Justice Qazi Amin said that there should be no likes and dislikes in the accountability process.

He said that accountability must be in accordance with the law.

Justice Mushir Alam said that selective accountability was a problem for the courts.

Justice Qazi Amin asked did NAB take action against all of the defaulters as hundreds of thousands of people were defaulters of banks.

He asked NAB filed references against how many bank defaulters. He said that this case did not fall under the purview of NAB.

He said that the accused had also returned Rs 5.6 million under plea bargain. He said that the accused was in jail in another case.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the NAB Prosecutor to take instructions to withdraw the case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Loan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Jail Died Bank Arshad Ali Afridi All Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

31 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

few seconds

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

53 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

53 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.