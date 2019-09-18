Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case regarding non-payment of salaries to media workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding non-payment of salaries to the media workers by the a private media organisation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Javed Iqbal, a former employee of Bol tv, informed the court that the channel management had honoured the assurance regarding payment of dues in a month. They were ready to return the vehicles to Bol if they were paid the remaining dues, he added.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that it was stated in the order that "you will return the vehicles to Bol and they will clear your dues after selling them." He asked asked Javed Iqbal to meet Bol news Bureau Chief Sami Ibrahim, who being a responsible person would resolve their issues.

Journalist Pervez Shoukat said no payment was made to anyone from the list submitted before the court.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked Pervez Shoukat the decision he wanted to implement was related to Maria Zulifqar and Shamim A Kiyani.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Pervez Shoukat, who had filed a contempt of court plea, should tell the court which order was not implemented.

Rana Tahir, Bureau Chief Bol News, said he had appeared in Maria Zulifqar case and did not know about other matters.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Rana Tahir to meet Sami Ibrahim and ask him to settle the matters.

He asked Pervez Shoukat to come on next hearing with proper preparations.