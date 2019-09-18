UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Regarding Non-payment Of Salaries To Media Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:58 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case regarding non-payment of salaries to media workers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding non-payment of salaries to the media workers by the a private media organisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding non-payment of salaries to the media workers by the a private media organisation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Javed Iqbal, a former employee of Bol tv, informed the court that the channel management had honoured the assurance regarding payment of dues in a month. They were ready to return the vehicles to Bol if they were paid the remaining dues, he added.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that it was stated in the order that "you will return the vehicles to Bol and they will clear your dues after selling them." He asked asked Javed Iqbal to meet Bol news Bureau Chief Sami Ibrahim, who being a responsible person would resolve their issues.

Journalist Pervez Shoukat said no payment was made to anyone from the list submitted before the court.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked Pervez Shoukat the decision he wanted to implement was related to Maria Zulifqar and Shamim A Kiyani.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Pervez Shoukat, who had filed a contempt of court plea, should tell the court which order was not implemented.

Rana Tahir, Bureau Chief Bol News, said he had appeared in Maria Zulifqar case and did not know about other matters.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Rana Tahir to meet Sami Ibrahim and ask him to settle the matters.

He asked Pervez Shoukat to come on next hearing with proper preparations.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Vehicles Bol Media TV From Arab Court Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

EPD reviews measures for expected smog

3 minutes ago

PK lost to Chines Taipei in Asian volleyball champ ..

3 minutes ago

Senior journalist Usman Ajmery passes away

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.