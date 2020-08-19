Supreme Court adjourns hearing of contempt case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of suo motu contempt proceedings against Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza on account of derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language used against the judiciary in a video clip circulating on social media till after 10th Muharram ul Harram

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a list of three witnesses against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the Deputy Attorney General to put all evidence on record first. In his opinion, the accused had clearly contempt of court and there was no need to charge sheet him in the case. The accused was given the right to a fair trial, and was being given full opportunity to prove his innocence, he added.

The court ordered the Deputy Attorney General to produce all the evidence and documents.