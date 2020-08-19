UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of contempt case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of suo motu contempt proceedings against Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza on account of derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language used against the judiciary in a video clip circulating on social media till after 10th Muharram ul Harram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of suo motu contempt proceedings against Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza on account of derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language used against the judiciary in a video clip circulating on social media till after 10th Muharram ul Harram.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a list of three witnesses against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the Deputy Attorney General to put all evidence on record first. In his opinion, the accused had clearly contempt of court and there was no need to charge sheet him in the case. The accused was given the right to a fair trial, and was being given full opportunity to prove his innocence, he added.

The court ordered the Deputy Attorney General to produce all the evidence and documents.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Suo Motu Social Media All Court Muharram

Recent Stories

International Aid to Yemen Plunges, Programs Eithe ..

2 minutes ago

US Expects Announcements on Energy Deals Between I ..

2 minutes ago

EU rejects Belarus poll result, warns new sanction ..

2 minutes ago

Tariq Amin successfully defends M.Phil thesis

5 minutes ago

Changing of the guard as ex-Tour champions Froome ..

5 minutes ago

India planned false flag operation against Pakista ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.