Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Justice Qazi Isa Plea Against Presidential Reference Till Today

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Justice Qazi Isa plea against Presidential reference till today

Supreme Court of Pakistan heard the plea of Justice Qazi Faez Isa against the Presidential reference on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan heard the plea of Justice Qazi Faez Isa against the Presidential reference on Monday.SC adjourned the hearing of plea of Justice Isa against Presidential reference for today due to non presence of Justice Muneeb Akhtar.A nine-member larger bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing.During the course of hearing , Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that bench member Justice Muneeb Akhtar is not present due to illness therefore we are adjourning the hearing.Justice Umar inquired from the Attorney General of Pakistan that whether he saw the written submissions filed by the petitioner.

Attorney General replied that he could not see.Justice Bandial observed that in written submissions every point was discussed.Counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Advocate Munir A Malik asked that attorney general will appear from whose side ?Attorney general replied that he will appear on his own behalf and from federation and will give arguments.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that Federal law minister Farogh Naseem is also present here.When Farogh Naseem stood at his seat then Attorney General said that Farogh Naseem was also alleged.Farogh Naseem should give arguments by appearing in person before the court.Petitioner advocate Hassan Irfan Khan said that he will submit written submissions in the court.Rules of Supreme Judicial Council were made through Legal Framework Order (LFO).LFO had been declared illegal in the 18th amendment.Rules of Supreme Judicial Council were not made again.Justice Umar Ata remarked, we will not go into conflict at that time as our focus is on key case.Court has adjourned the hearing for one day.

