Supreme Court adjourns hearing of PB-17 election matter over absence of counsel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Balochistan Assembly's constituency PB-17 election matter over absence of defence counsel Latif Khosa

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding alleged electoral irregularities in PB-17.

At the outset of hearing, a subordinate lawyer of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's counsel Latif Khosa submitted an application and said that the main counsel was on leave till November 8.

On previous hearing of the case Latif Khosa did not appear before the court due to illness.