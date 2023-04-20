Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petition seeking to hold elections of national, provisional assemblies simultaneously

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking to hold general elections to all national and provincial assemblies simultaneously till next week (April 27)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking to hold general elections to all national and provincial assemblies simultaneously till next week (April 27).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the coalition government said that a dialogue with the opposition was planned after Eid, but Chief Justice Bandial instructed the government to hold talks today.

The court in its written order stated that "Pursuant to our yesterday's order dated 19.04.2023, the representatives of the respondent No.1 and 2 and the senior leadership of all political parties who have duly been instructed and represent their respective parties are present in Court today to inform us of the position of their parties on a political dialogue being held for settling a single date for holding General Elections to National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies." On behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Faooq H. Naek appeared and stated that a process for conducting such dialogue had been initiated within the coalition partners of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and that it was agreed that heads of all political parties should meet with the Opposition parties to arrive at a consensus date for holding the General Elections to the said Assemblies simultaneously.

Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared on behalf of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML(N)) and endorsed the statement made on behalf of PPPP. He also expressed the willingness of his party to enter into negotiations with all political parties to arrive at a consensus date for the holding of General Elections of the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies simultaneously.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, for PPPP; Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani for MQM(P); Tariq Bashir Cheema, PML(Q); Israr Ullah Tareen for BAP and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq duly instructed on behalf of BNP (Mengal) also addressed the Court and supported the views expressed by Farooq H. Naek and Khawaja Saad Rafique. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) also addressed the court.

He assured that notwithstanding the misgivings of his party with the political environment and disposition, his party was willing to move forward within the framework of the Constitution to negotiate on an agreed date for holding of General Elections of the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies simultaneously.

However, he emphasised that the process of negotiations should not be open-ended and not be turned into a ploy for delaying elections, which was the apprehension of his party. He emphasised that such a process should be regulated by a timeframe to ensure that the outcome was accomplished expeditiously, failing which the Court's decision for General Elections for the Provincial Assembly of Punjab to be held on May 14 comply.

Siraj-ul-Haq, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami appeared and stated that dialogue and consultation were not an option in public affairs but a duty as enunciated in the Holy Qur�n.

The 1973 Constitution formed the inalienable basis for the political structure through the democratic government for which elections were indispensable, he added.

He said that the election was not a matter concerning two political parties only but the will of the nation as a whole. The world was changing and Pakistan must resolve its own issues. He further stated that for a political dialogue it was essential for all participants to be flexible about their respective positions and the approach of the parties should not be dictated by ego or pride.

He suggested a timeframe under which two important events ought to be accounted for: firstly, the wheat harvesting season in May and secondly the occasion of Hajj.

He said that General Elections could be held immediately thereafter.

The court stated that "Having heard the positive statements of the political leadership of the country representing all major political parties with respect to the simultaneous holding of General Elections of the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies gives cause for optimism that they would agree to an election date sooner rather than later.

However, the Court is also impressed to note that all political leaders affirmed their fidelity to the Constitution of Pakistan which is supreme and must be adhered to. We are cognizant that if political dialogue extends to address all grievances, then it is likely to be a lengthy process and the correct forum for that is the political arena and political institutions.

However, we did not find any reservations to the negotiations being centred solely on a one-point agenda, namely, consensual fixation of a date for the holding of General Elections of the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies which is a constitutional and legal question. It is important that such a result is accomplished expeditiously because our judgment rendered in Constitution Petition No.5 of 2023 on 04.04.2023 has already fixed the date of elections to the Punjab Provincial Assembly as May 14. That judgment holds the field and, therefore, its ruling is binding on all judicial and executive authorities in the country under Article 189 and Article 190 of the Constitution.

Therefore, the proposal that the first meeting of the representatives of all political parties be held today was appreciated and welcomed by the Court and adjourned the matter till 4:00 pm. The Attorney General for Pakistan was directed to report the progress made in the matter today in Chambers.

Thereafter, the Attorney General for Pakistan along with Farooq H. Naek, met the Bench in Chambers and apprised them of deliberations amongst the senior Cabinet members of the Government and their interaction with a senior officer bearer of the PTI.

They submitted that a recess is being taken on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays because several political leaders and party heads have already left or leaving Islamabad for their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. However, a meeting has been scheduled amongst the said leaders on 26.04.2023. The proceedings and progress of which shall be reported to the Court on 27.04.2023."