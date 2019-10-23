UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Petitions Pertaining To Service Rules For Judicial Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions regarding service rules for judicial officers of Islamabad for four weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions regarding service rules for judicial officers of Islamabad for four weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said suggestions had been finalized in committee meetings and forwarded to the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice for comments.

Advocate Iftikhar Gillani, counsel for the judicial officers, said the law ministry had suggested that Islamabad's judicial officers could be transferred nationwide, which had created anxiety among the officers, he added.

He said the judges were upset over the matter and pleaded the court to direct the government to find a solution soon.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the Attorney General had stated that the rotation of the judges would be done voluntarily.

He said that the IHC Chief Justice was expected to resolve the issue soon after meeting with the committee members.

