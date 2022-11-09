Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko diq Agreement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko diq agreement till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko diq agreement till Thursday.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel heard the presidential reference filed in the case. The president on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has filed the reference last month to seek the top court's opinion on the Reko Diq settlement agreement.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman while continuing his arguments said that the government should maintain transparency as a trustee in matters of public policy. Only the company that got the prospecting license was given the contract to mine it, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Supreme Court had annulled the previous agreement of Reko diq for lack of proper feasibility. A contract to mine minerals would be canceled when the company that discovered them terminated the contract, he added.

He said that mineral royalty was earlier 2 percent and now 5 percent.

Barrick Gold Company's previous license had been canceled and it would now be given a new license, he added.

He said that after each signing of the $900 million payment agreement to Enterofista company, the issue of $9 billion fine would be settled.

He said that the court decisions had stated that projects should be bid for transparency. Nowhere has it been written in the court decisions that there could be no transparency in the projects without bidding, he added.

He said that there were only a dozen companies in the world, including Barrack Gold, for mineral exploration and mining.

He said that despite the cancellation of the license of Barrack Gold, no company approached Pakistan due to the court decision.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said that the Balochistan Assembly was given a nine hour briefing last year regarding the new contract of Reko diq. After the briefing, the Balochistan Assembly had made amendments in the relevant provisions in June this year, he added.

He said that there were numerous fundamental flaws in the previous Reko diq agreement which had been removed in the new agreement.