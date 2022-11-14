UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Presidential Reference Related To Rekodiq Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Rekodiq agreement till Tuesday

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel heard the presidential reference filed in the case. The president on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the reference to seek the top court's opinion on the Reko Diq settlement agreement.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the government had to sign the Rekodiq Agreement by December 15. He said that the court wanted to complete hearing of this case early so that it could had appropriate time to comment.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked the government lawyers to satisfy the court whether the amendment in the law for Reko Diq project was valid or not. He said it was not clear whether the Minerals Act 1948 was Federal or provincial.

He asked if the Minerals Act 1948 was a federal law, how could a province amend it. He said that laws were either provincial or federal. Provinces adopted and amended federal laws, he added.

Justice Jamal Khan asked whether the legislation made for the Reko Diq project would be applied in the rest of the provinces or not. When the government was working so hard, it would have amended the federal law as well, he added.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said that the draft on Minerals Act 1948 was yet to be approved by the Balochistan Assembly. The Balochistan government and the opposition had unanimously passed a resolution on the legislation related to Rekodiq. He said that there was no possibility of corruption in Rekodiq project as contracts and negotiations were being done openly and transparently in Rekodiq project.

He said that the Government of Balochistan was amending the provisions of the Balochistan Minerals Act, 1948 relating to the province.

