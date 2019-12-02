UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Qasim Khel Tribe Royalty Case For An Indefinite Period

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Qasim Khel tribe royalty case for an indefinite period

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in FATA Qasim Khel tribe royalty case and adjourned hearing till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in FATA Qasim Khel tribe royalty case and adjourned hearing till date in office.

The court also directed Advocate Babar Awan to assist the court over the matter.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Babar Awan argued that coal company in FATA had to give a royalty to Qasim Khel tribe.

He said that the company stopped the payment of tribe's royalty after a murder incident. Political agent and FATA Tribunal gave verdict in favour of the tribe, he added.

He said that the Peshawar High Court referred the matter to the FATA Tribunal on an appeal of the coal company.

After the 25th constitutional amendment, the FCR and FATA tribunal had been abolished, he added.

He asked how the case of remand was done when this court forum did not exist. He said that the 25th constitutional amendment was silent regarding pending cases of political agent and FATA Tribunal.

He said that the Peshawar High Court should have to separately announce verdict regarding royalty of Qasim Khel Tribe.

On which, the court said that after the 25th constitutional amendment, the FCR and FATA tribunal had been abolished.

The bench asked after the end of the FCR and FATA Tribunal, on which court forum. the pending cases would be referred.

The bench asked what legislation was made for provision legal forum for the affectees of FATA.

