UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Reference Seeking Interpretation Of Article 63-A

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution till Tuesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the Presidential reference.

During the course of proceedings, the assistant of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan filed an application pleading the court to adjourn the hearing till May 17 as he would return from abroad on May 15.

Upon this, the chief justice directed that Makhdoom Ali Khan be asked to return to the country sooner.

The Chief Justice said that Presidential References and constitutional petitions were before the court.

He said that the court would give its opinion on the legal question. It was the court's duty to protect the Constitution. The interpretation of Article 63-A was essential for parliamentary democracy, he added.

He said that the court took suo moto notice on ruling of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly, which dismissed the no-confidence motion against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after consultation with the judges.

He said that suo motu notice was taken at the bench's discretion and not on anyone's wishes. He said that the court took last suo moto notice after consultation with 12 judges.

He said that all the judges agreed that it was a constitutional matter that needed to be taken up by the court.

Justice Ijaz said that the question was only of the interpretation of Article 63-A and it was not court's issue whether the interpretation applied to the federation or provinces. All parties would be bound to respect the court's decision, he added.

Advocate Azhar Siddique said that the judicial opinion on the Senate election was not respected.

The Additional Attorney General said that the new Attorney General also wanted to give his opinion on the matter. The disqualification reference under section 63-A was pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Babar Awan said that he wanted to assist the apex court in the case and added he greatly respected the court.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the same respect should be spread among the public. Tell the people that the court also opened at night. The Balochistan High Court also opened at 2:30am, he added.

Babar Awan responded that it was the information ministry's job to aware the people. He said that Articles 62 and 63 should be read together.

The Chief Justice said that the reference had been filed in the Election Commission against the dissident parliamentarians.

He said that the court had to interpret the Article for future generations. He said that an MNA's seat could become vacant under both Article 63 and Article 64 but they were not similar.

He said that the court had to determine the purpose of the Articles. The court had to look at constitutional principles rather than individual actions.

He said that the apex court was not concerned with the 25 dissident lawmakers of the PTI.

The Chief Justice asked Babar Awan why his client did not submit an application if the party was concerned at the non-implementation of the apex court's opinion regarding Senate elections. There was a difference between the court and the executive, he added.

Advocate Azhar Siddique said that there were rumours that the Federal government would withdraw the reference.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that he believed that the federal government had recognized the importance of reference.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice National Assembly Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Job Same May All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment ..

Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

4 minutes ago
 Lahore CCPO promises to strengthen liaison with bu ..

Lahore CCPO promises to strengthen liaison with business community

4 minutes ago
 54 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

54 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Federal minister discuss wheat requireme ..

Sindh CM, Federal minister discuss wheat requirements to ensure food security

4 minutes ago
 Prisoner Swap Deal With US to Repatriate Russian B ..

Prisoner Swap Deal With US to Repatriate Russian Businessman Bout Possible - Off ..

8 minutes ago
 Majority of US Voters Place High Energy Price Worr ..

Majority of US Voters Place High Energy Price Worries Above Climate Change Conce ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.