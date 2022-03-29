Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution till Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justic Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the Presidential reference and and a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against public gatherings of the Opposition and the government in the Federal capital ahead of the no-confidence motion.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan while continuing his arguments said that Prime Minister's speech in Kamalia was discussed on yesterday's hearing.

He said that he talked to the Prime Minister on Kamalia's speech and wanted to present the statement of the Prime Minister before the court.

The Attorney General said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments were made in the context of the 1997 incident. On Nov 28, 1997, the SC was stormed while the court was in session with the chief justice and other judges hearing a case against the then Prime Minister Nawaz sharif.

The AGP said that the prime minister had expressed his full confidence and trust in the judiciary.

The Chief Justice asked about Sindh House incident to which the Advocate General Islamabad said that the district administration had obtained the arrest warrants of the accused from the concerned magistrate. All the accused, including the two lawmakers of PTI, would be arrested.

The court directed the AG Islamabad to submit again the report on Sindh House attack.

The Advocate General said that the JUI was allowed to hold a two-day meeting and now the JUI was deviating from its statement in court.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza counsel for the JUI said that the administration blocked the road. He said that a speeding bus killed one person and injured another. The administration blocked the road due to protests of workers, he added.

He said that there was no sit-in and the meeting was over and all the protesters were going back.

The Attorney General said that disqualification of a dissident member could be for five years or for life. The disqualification of a defecting member could be till the completion of assembly term, he added.

He said that if a dissident member becomes neutral and votes against the party policy, the period of his disqualification was not fixed while there was a lifetime disqualification over involvement in criminal activity.

There was five years disqualification over misconduct, he added.

He said that the Supreme Court should interpret Article 63A and state the reasons for determining the disqualification.

The Attorney General divided the period of disqualification of the dissident member into four parts and said that dissident members should not be allowed to contest the next election. Defection from the party could not be called normal political activity, he added.

He said that the term of the assembly was mentioned in the constitution, not of the members as the membership of the members expired as soon as the assembly was dissolved.

The term of membership of the members of the Assembly was connected with the Assembly, he added.

He said that the disqualification would not fulfill the purpose of Article 63A till the end of Assembly term. The purpose of Article 63A would be fulfilled only on lifetime disqualification, he added.

The Attorney General said that the only question was whether the dissident member was eligible to contest the election after the declaration.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel asked what was the difference between disagreeing and deviating? The Attorney General replied that disagreement was a beautiful thing and a member could disagree with the money bill.

Justice Mandokhel said that declaration was required for action against dissident member. He asked would it not be checked what was the declaration against the member? Justice Muneeb said that Parliament could determine the period of disqualification of a dissident member. He asked what action could be taken against a dissident member till the law was approved in the parliament.

He said that the Supreme Court ruled lifetime disqualification for concealment of facts in nomination papers.

He asked the AGP to show a decision which related to lifelong disqualification of a dissident member.

Addressing the AGP, he said that he (AGP) was demanding a very severe punishment for a dissident member. He said that lifetime disqualification requirements were different and asked how to apply a serious and strict principle like lifelong disqualification to a dissident member. He also asked how to apply lifelong disqualification to a person disqualified for 5 years.

Justice Mandokhel asked deseat was not a big punishment. People were killed during elections in Balochistan, he added.

He said that an honest person had the constitutional right to vote on a no-confidence motion.

He asked the AGP he wanted to hang the sword of lifelong disqualification on an honest person on the basis of voting against the Prime Minister. It was a great thing for the constitution makers to be de-seated, he added.

He said that procedures must be adopted to prove theft. The Attorney General said that there was no trial for concealment of facts in nomination papers.

He said that the dissident member had the forums of Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

Justice Jamal asked what were the forces that caused members to defection? The AGP responded that this was not the forum to answer to this question.

Justice Mandokhel asked what were the reasons why members became dissident.

He asked why did the government wanted the court to do this? The AGP said that there were fifteen to twenty members who would never allow laws to be enacted. The Chief Justice responded that the Supreme Court was not a legislature and it only interpreted the Constitution.

He asked the AGP could the court judge the intentions of the framers of the constitution? The AGP said that the judicial opinion would apply to all dissident members. It was not possible for dissident members of one party to be good and bad for another party, he added.

He said that Article 63A could not be read separately from other articles and the court had ruled in this regard. Concealing assets was no more a serious crime than deceiving voters, he added.

He said failure to show a vehicle resulted in disqualification for life. Voters cast their votes on election symbols at the polling booths and did not read the Names, he added.

He said that deceiving a voter was deceiving the system.

The court did not even allow a banker to steal only one hundred rupees, he added.

He said that there was no trial on false affidavit. Article 63A had the right to a fair trial and the right to appeal, he added.

Justice Mandokhel addressing the AGP said that he was trying to make a strict law for three days.

He said that there was not severe punishment than the death sentence but people still murder. He asked why people dissident from party policy.

The AGP said that the one whose conscience was awakened would not have been counting money in Marriott Hotel. The dissident members would never allow to introduce strict laws over defection, he added.

He said, I wish one of the dissident members would resign." He asked why was anyone taking such a risk to invest money to contest re-election? Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that the framers of the constitution wrote the words of disqualification where they deemed necessary. He said that Article 63 mentioned only deseat.

The Attorney General asked could a father proudly told his children that he was deseated over defection? Justice Ijaz said that the court had to strike a balance. The court would decide for the continuity of the system and for the people, he added.

He said that the court would decide what was in the interest of the people.

The Attorney General said that he was sure the next Senate election would be on a traceable ballot. Upon this, the Chief Justice asked had the commission taken any action in this regard? The AGP responded that the Chief Election Commissioner had stated that the next Senate election would be held in accordance with the opinion of the Supreme Court. He said that due to the decision of the Senate election presidential reference, the vote in the next Senate election would be identifiable.

He said that the dissident member was disqualified for not following declaration of the party.

Justice Ijaz said that the court had to balance between lifelong disqualification and no disqualification.