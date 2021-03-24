Supreme Court adjourns hearing on re-election in NA-75

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Asjad Malhi against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s decision over re-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Asjad Malhi against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s decision over re-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the petition seeking ECP's decision suspension for re-polling in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Candidate Nausheen Iftikhar appeared before the court through video link from Lahore.

He said this was not a normal case as it was a case of organized fraud. No level playing field was provided in the election, he added.

He said the ECP itself had acknowledged the organized fraud.

Advocate Shahzad Shoukat, counsel for Ali Asjad Malhi said low turnout was common phenomena in the by-elections.

He said he got turnout details from the ECP's website. Low turnout could not be a reason for re-polling in the entire constituency, he added.

He said the law and order situation in the constituency was also bad. If such incidents occurred in every election, the entire election could not be declared null and void, he added.

The court directed the ECP lawyer to verify the figures.

Justice Bandial said there was a fight among two heavy weights in the NA-75 constituency. The people could not be left at the mercy of heavy weights, he added.

The PTI lawyer submitted details of the clash and aerial firing in the constituency to the court.

He said the focus of the ECP's complaint was failure of the Punjab government. Rangers were also posted during the by-elections, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said there was no mention of Rangers in the decision of the ECP. He asked the counsel to inform the court where the Rangers were mentioned in the records of the Election Commission, he added.

The PTI lawyer said the Punjab government's report had mentioned Rangers.

Justice Bandial said the people of the constituency were affected by the violent incidents.

He asked the counsel, the argument he was giving was only a one-sided stand of the Punjab government. The court also had to keep in mind the position of the Election Commission, he added.

The PTI lawyer said clashes and violence during the polls were not planned.

Justice Bandial said the ECP did not mention about the planning of violent incidents.