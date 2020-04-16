UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Regarding Acquittal Of USC Employees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding acquittal of USC employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday adjourned hearing of the case regarding acquittal of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) employees till date in office.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the USC employees said the accused in the following case were acquitted by the subordinate court.

The NAB counsel said Section 32 of the NAB Ordinance required modification. The government was asked to amend Section 32 in the Asfandyar Wali case, he added. He said the time had come now to amend the Section 32.

The counsel for the USC employees said the sad thing about the NAB application was that the copies of the verdict were fake.

He said the NAB also confirmed that the copies were fake.

He said the Sindh High Court (SHC) registrar had said no request was made for the copy of decision by NAB.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin expressed his disappointment and said since 1947, the country had not built a system to eradicate corruption from the country.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel that the court had to look at the law because he was dealing with the fraud cases.

The NAB counsel said the bureau had also submitted all other records and the record-based application should be numbered.

The court issued order to number the NAB petition.

Masood Alam and Ziaullah employees of the utility stores were accused of corruption.

