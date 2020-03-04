UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Regarding Payment Of Sugarcane To Farmers Till March 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:04 PM

The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding payment of sugarcane crop to the farmers by the Sugar Mills till March 25

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Cane Commissioner submitted report regarding auction of sugar mills and stated that the amount fixed for the auction was not met.

He said that the auction would be processed again.

He said that in the first auction, Manzoor Khan bid for Madinah Sugar Mills at Rs 4.25 million while the required amount was Rs six billion.

He said that the Brother Sugar Mill did not deposit any amount in respect of the court's verdict.

He said that the Brother Sugar Mill's Chief Executive Officer was in jail and the CEO was arrested for not implementing the court's orders.

He said that Brother Sugar Mill's manager bail application was pending in high court.

The counsel for the Brother Sugar Mill pleaded the court to grant two months time for payment.

The court rejected the plea of the counsel and stated that his client would not be heard as he did not implemented the court's orders.

