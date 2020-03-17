Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding quota system in Islamia College Peshawar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding quota system in Islamia College Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding quota system in Islamia College Peshawar.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding admissions quota in Islamia College Peshawar.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the college said that the Peshawar High Court dismissed the quota system in college.

He said that the quota system was being used in the college for decades.

He said that Islamia College had quota for various categories including FATA, disabled persons and sportsmen.

He said that the Peshawar High Court dismissed all quotas except for persons with disabilities and the FATA students.

Justice Bandial said that the court would review whether the quota system was correct or not at the next hearing.

The Additional Advocate General KP said that he could not review college's application and pleaded the court to grant time for preparation of the case.

The court accepted the Additional Advocate General's plea and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.