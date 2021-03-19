Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding re-election on NA-75 constituency

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf candidate Ali Asjad Malhi against the Election Commission of Pakistan decision over re-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf candidate Ali Asjad Malhi against the Election Commission of Pakistan decision over re-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska).

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by PTI candidate Asjad Ali Malhi seeking suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to hold re-polls in NA-75 Sialkot-IV (Daska).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar counsel for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nousheen Iftikhar said that main counsel Salman Akram Raja could not appear due to Corona virus and pleaded the court to allow Salman to argue case through video link.

He pleaded the court to grant one day time for preparation of the case.

He said that the counsel representing ECP was also quarantined due to Coronavirous infection.

Justice Bandial said that the court had regard for the constitutional institutions.

He asked when polling would be held in the constituency.

The ECP representative said that Polling for NA-75 Daska by-election was scheduled for April 10.

Justice Munib observed that Noshin Iftikhar filed the petition after 10 hours of polling.

Advocate Shahzad Shoukat counsel for the PTI said that his client had no objection over re-polling on twenty polling stations. The Election Commission was bound to conduct an inquiry under Section 9 of the ECP ordinance, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted that the ECP ordered re-polling in the constituency over violation of law. All the confrontation took place in the urban areas of the constituency, he observed.

PTI's counsel Shehzad Shaukat implored that PML-N's candidate Nausheen Iftikhar asked for re-polling in 23 polling stations at 4am the next day.

He maintained that the PML-N's counsel relied on the press release of the electoral authority.

Justice Bandial stated that according to the DRO's report, incidents of firing were reported at several polling stations, but no such incident took place at the polling stations where the presiding officers had disappeared.

He said that the court was reviewing whether or not the elections were held transparently.

He said that the police played the role of a spectator when scuffles broke out in the constituency. It seemed that police were not trained to maintain law and order during the elections, he added.

He said that law was not adhered to during the polls. However, he questioned whether aerial firing was as big an issue to call for a re-election.

He said that the ECP acted out over the police's lack of cooperation. Action could be taken against police, but their lack of cooperation could not prove grounds for re-polls, he added.

Turning down the plea calling for the ECP's decision for re-polling to be rejected, the top court adjourned the hearing till next week.