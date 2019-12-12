Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding transfer of trust hospitals to provinces

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the transfer of trust hospitals to provinces by March 2020

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the review petition.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that these hospitals were asset of the state.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that at the last hearing, the court had asked the Attorney General to present the government stance over the matter.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Federal government wanted to return five hospitals including Sheikh Zyed Hospital and NICVD to the provinces. He said that it was not implemented due to decision of the apex court.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said that the government should look after all trust hospitals.

The counsel for the doctors said that his clients were not getting salaries and pensions.

The counsel for the Punjab government said that the funds had been provided to the Sheikh Zyed Hospital.

The federal secretary National Health said that funds and other privileges would also be provided to the hospitals of Sindh province.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health said that the court orders would be implemented.

He sought six months time to resolve all issues.

Farooq H. Naek counsel for the Sindh government said that the federal government was not providing funds to the Sindh government.

Justice Bandial said that the court would thoroughly review all issues. All hospitals should remain functional and salaries be given to the doctors.

He directed the federal government to submit plan about hospitals in six weeks. He said that hospitals should remain functional till final decision of the case.

Later, the court directed the federal and Sindh governments to submit comprehensive reports and adjourned hearing of the case.