Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Related To FATA, PATA Act Till Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing related to FATA, PATA Act till Tuesday

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday adjourned hearing till Tuesday in a case regarding FATA, PATA Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Monday adjourned hearing till Tuesday in a case regarding FATA, PATA Act.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked the Attorney General of Pakistan that what was the legal status of detention centers. He observed that the country had been facing the menace of terrorism for the last two decades.

The Attorney General pleaded that he wanted to show a video to the bench to tell the reason that why these detention centers had been set up. At this, the Chief Justice said that whether the Attorney General wanted to tell how much the detained persons were dangerous.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked that whether it was the same video of 2015. The Attorney General said that the video was related to the detention centers, adding that no legislation had been introduced regarding it after 21st Amendment in Constitution.

He pleaded that non-state actors and banned organizations had been working in Fata and Pata in the past.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked that whether the legal status of detention centers had been challenged since 2008. To this, Attorney General said that it was a first case related to the legal status of detention centers.

He informed the bench that a new law was being introduced related to the detention centers and other points, which would be imposed within coming four months. The Attorney General prayed the court to grant some time till introduction of new law.

The Chief Justice remarked that it was necessary to protect the previous imposed laws in 25th Constitutional Amendment. Justice Mashir Aalam remarked that the law of 1960 still existed, why not it had been used for restoration of peace in the region.

To a query by Justice Gulzar, the Attorney General adopted the stance that several Federal laws including the income tax had been imposed in provinces. He said an Act of 2011 was operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for maintaining peace.

The Chief Justice noted that the 2011 Act was introduced by Federation which had been imposed by the President. Justice Qazi Faiz Esa said that since FATA had been dissolved, then how that law could sustain there.

The Attorney General said everything had been included in draft of new legislation to this Justice Esa said that the court would view this when the new law would be introduced.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till Tuesday.

