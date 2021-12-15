Supreme Court adjourns hearing seeking declaration of 25th amendment ultra vires of Constitution

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing regarding declaration of '25th Constitutional Amendment' ultra vires of the 1973 Constitution till the next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing regarding declaration of '25th Constitutional Amendment' ultra vires of the 1973 Constitution till the next month.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Malik Anwarullah Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa objected to the maintainability of petition.

Advocate Waseem Sajjad, counsel for the petitioner, said that he had submitted written replies to the objections on the admissibility of the petition.

He pleaded the court to first hear the merits of the case and then decide on the admissibility of the petition.

The court granted the submission of the petitioner's counsel.

Justice Bandial said that the petitioners were relying on the assurance of Quaid-e-Azam in their petition.

Waseem Sajjad pleaded the court to grant time and said that he would give arguments on merit at the next hearing.

The court also directed the petitioner's counsel to submit a summary of arguments to the court.