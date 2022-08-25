The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's petition against being declared absconded for two weeks as his counsel submitted that he could not appear due to illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's petition against being declared absconded for two weeks as his counsel submitted that he could not appear due to illness.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Assistant of Advocate Salman Butt, counsel for Ishaq Dar appeared before the bench and stated that his client could not appear before the court due to illness and pleaded for adjournment of the case.

The Advocate on Record said that Salman Butt had returned from abroad but was suffering from illness since then.

Justice Ijaz said that Salman Butt was not mentioned as Ishaq Dar's counsel in the case and as per record Misbahuddin Qazi was the counsel.

The Advocate on Record said that Ishaq Dar had submitted a plea for an additional counsel.

Subsequently, the court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.