ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday ( October 29).

The reference filed against Justice Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that there is no proof that the spouse and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa are his dependents.

Justice Yahya Afridi questioned whether the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) served any notice to the Supreme Court judge over non-disclosure of three foreign properties.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said it is not established how the complainant got addresses of the foreign residences.

Justice Isa's counsel, Muneer A Malik, while reading out the contents of the reference, said the government did not allege that these are benami properties.

He said the government has only alleged that Justice Isa has violated tax law and did not disclose assets of his spouse in his wealth statement.

There has been a calculated media trial against the SC judge by leaking information related to the reference with the media, he added.

He also tried to establish that the entire information is collected through surveillance.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar responded that there is nothing concrete to establish the claim.

He asked Malik whether the SC judge visited abroad in the recent past and stayed there.

He said it is not a case of ordinary litigant but a matter related to a fellow judge and the entire Supreme Court is under trial.

At the start of the hearing, Hamid Khan, the counsel for bars councils requested the full court to adjourn the case until next week on account of two reasons, citing SCBA annual elections and some lawyers facing difficulties in reaching the SC due to the upcoming Azadi March.

The court rejected Hamid Khan's plea for adjournment on objections raised by the attorney general.