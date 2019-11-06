UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Justice Isa's Petition Till Date In Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:36 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till date in office

Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till date in office.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleged that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During the course of proceedings, Muneer A Malik - counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa while continuing his arguments in the case - said after apex court verdict in Mustafa Ampix case, the presidential reference could not be filed without approval of the cabinet.

After the 18th Amendment, the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister and cabinet in 10 days, he added.

The bench said according to the Constitution, the president will exercise his power without fear while on the other hand, the president bound to act on the advice of the prime minister.

Muneer Malik said except Article 209 of the Constitution, the president is not authorized to give his opinion.

