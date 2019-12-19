(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till after winter vacation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till after winter vacation.

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Iftikhar Gillani, counsel for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and KP High Court Bar Association, said the whole legal fraternity was involved in the reference. The bench and the bar were two wheels of a cart, he added.

He said that the term of a judge was linked to the independence of the judiciary. It was the request that all the lawyers should collectively plead to the court, he added.

He said Article 209 did not authorize the president to inquire into the matter before sending it to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel asked did the president not use his mind? Iftikhar Gillani said the complainant did not even provide a single page proof in this case. No person could play with the dignity of the court, he added.

He asked whether anyone could question the dignity of 17 persons out of 220 million, who were judges of the Supreme Court, without any proof.

If the court was not given honour then there would be no respect for the whole society, which was ultimately associated with the court, he added.

He said the case was giving a bad impression. It had eroded the people's confidence in the judge.

Iftikhar Gillani said the public was also surprised at the reference and the press conference held by the attorney general on it.

He said neither the government nor the president had the authority to conduct an investigation under Article 209 on the reference. The president could only ask the Supreme Judicial Council for an inquiry, he added.

Justice Faisal Arab said the representatives of lawyers and bar councils were arguing against one another. Hamid Khan has given different arguments, he added.

Iftikhar Gillani said his job was not to win a case but to settle the matter with the help of court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said according to Iftikhar Gillani, the reference came from the Prime Minister's Secretariat and the recommendation of the prime minister in the reference were irrelevant.

Iftikhar Gillani said that the government had no authority for providing information. The reference stated that the complaint was being sent to the Supreme Judicial Council on the recommendation of the prime minister.

He asked what was the reason that an inquiry matter was only given to the Supreme Judicial Council? He said the basic point in the reference was to authorise judges to conduct an inquiry against a judge.

He said the term of a judge had been defined by the Supreme Court. It was a matter of independence of the judiciary. The inquiry against a judge could only be conducted by the Supreme Judicial Counsel and not by the president, he added.