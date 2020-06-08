UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Justice Isa's Petition Till June 11

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:57 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till June 11

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till June 11 due to the absence of a member of the bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till June 11 due to the absence of a member of the bench.

The 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

