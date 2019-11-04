The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement until Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement until Tuesday.

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns. During the course of proceedings, Muneer A Malik counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the reference was based on mala fide intentions. The counsel said that the three office holders should be made part of the proceedings because it was necessary to make all accused of mala fide intentions behind the reference a party in the case.

He also repeated another objection that the reference was filed without approval from the Federal cabinet.

He argued that although, under Article 248, the prime minister and ministers could not be made answerable to any court, they were bound to act in accordance with the Constitution and the law. He added that therefore there was no impunity for anyone who took unconstitutional and illegal steps.

The bench asked the counsel to point out the mala fide intention apparent in the reference.

Muneer said the president's decision to act upon the prime minister's advice was unconstitutional.

Justice Faisal Arab asked if it was mentioned in the reference that the president has not applied his mind to the reference? Justice Manzoor Ali Shah asked whether applying the mind mean that all evidence in the reference should be collected under supervision of the president?He also questioned that under which law the material against Justice Isa was collected.

Munir A. Malik argued that the president should have applied his mind to know how the material was collected.