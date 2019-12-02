The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Munir Malilk counsel for Justice Qazi said that evidence in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case was gathered illegally.

He said that tax information of public servants should be kept secret.

He said that the income tax case matter was between purely tax payers and tax commissioner.

He said that the President should used his free mind while filing of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He said that it should also be reviewed that whether the legal formalities were fulfilled while filing of the reference.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that complaint was not asked from where he got information.