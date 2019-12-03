The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Wednesday.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Munir Malilk, counsel for Justice Qazi, said in the case of a complaint against a judge, the president had to use his mind to decide whether to send the matter to the Supreme Judicial Council or not.

Similarly, if the matter was referred, the Council had to decide whether to initiate proceedings or not, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised the question as to whether the Council could inquire into the matter when the president had formed his opinion and forwarded the matter to it.

The lawyer replied that in such a case the Council had to start an inquiry into the matter.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said there was so much material before the Supreme Judicial Council that it issued a show cause notice to Justice Qazi Faez Isa. However, in the case of uncircumcised situation, legislation on spying was required, he added.

To which, Munir A Malik said the court should review the material collected on the basis of espionage and issue an order of inquiry. He said judges had strong nerves.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked whether there was any law regarding taping of phone calls.

Justice Faisal Arab asked whether spying was done under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

Munir A Malik said NAB had to take permission from the high court concerned for spying.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the 'spy' word was very broad.