ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Thursday.

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the Supreme Court Bar Association said that the President's job was not to forward the reference under Article 209. The President should have made his decision regarding filing of the reference, he added.

He said that before sending the reference, the President conduct no inquiry into the matter.

He said that in the past, the president had to present his stance on using Article 58 (2) B.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that at that time the martial law was finished and at that time, the president had many powers.

Therefore, the president was obliged to present his stance when making any decision and now the president's job was to follow the advice, he added.

He observed that the president wrote on the reference that he was forwarding reference on advice.

Hamid Khan said that the president did not have a concrete answer for filing of the reference. At first, the president had to justify the reference, he added.

He said that the independence of the judiciary was an important part of the Constitution.

The president had to ensure the independence of the judiciary before filing a reference, he added.

He said that the independence of the judiciary was taken care of during the process of acquiring evidence against a judge. The option to file a reference should not be used to target the judiciary, he added.

The arguments of Hamid Khan completed and Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, lawyer of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, would start his arguments tomorrow.