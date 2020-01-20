The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday.

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns. During the course of proceedings, counsel for Sindh High Court Bar Association Raza Rabbani said that he wanted to talk about Article 209's sections 20 and 5. Only the Supreme Judicial Council can make an inquiry against a judge under sections 20 and 5 of Article 209, he added.

He said that no person, including President, the Minister of Law, can order an institution to inquire against a judge.

Only a complaint could be made to the Supreme Judicial Council for inquiry against the judge, he added.

Raza Rabbani said that different departments were ordered to investigate against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for not disclosing assets. The Chairman of the Asset Recovery Unit consulted with the Minister of Law, he added.

He said that the Minister of Law and Special Assistant on Accountability orders investigation against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said that the the Federal Investigation Agency and Federal board of Revenue started investigating against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Raza Rabbani said that the day of May 10, 2019 was very important in reference to the judges as all proceedings against the judges were taken on May 10.

He asked can the minister or advisor order an inquiry against a judge? He said that the Supreme Judicial Council could only conduct inquiries against judges. He said that the judiciary must be protected from the administration.

He said that judges' appointment was subject to Article 175A and removal 209.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the judiciary could not be free if the tenure of judges was not secured.

He said that according to the constitution, the president was not part of the administration.

Advocate Raza Rabbani said that the president's powers were made limited with the passage of time. He alleged that former President Zia-ul-Haq misused presidential powers.

He said that the court was not a political forum, so he would not talk about Zia-ul-Haq anymore.

He said in the past, referendums were held on the presidential order.

Raza Rabbani said that now the president's recommendation for a referendum has to be sent to parliament. The president can now hold a referendum after getting approval from the parliament, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the president also had arbitrary powers in the constitution.

Raza Rabbani said that Parliament did not even have the power to conduct inquiry against the judges.

He said that keeping in mind the independence of judiciary, the power to conduct inquiry against judges was given to Supreme Judicial Council.

The president should have just reviewed Waheed Dogar's complaint, he added.

Justice Faisal Arab asked would the president sent a reference without the relevant content? Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Judicial Council inquiry began only when the notice was issued to the relevant judge.

He asked did the judge should not respond to the allegations when the Judicial Council issue notices.

He asked how constitutional petitions against Judicial Council were admissible.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Supreme Judicial Council might also ask for its own collection of material.

He said that the removal of judges was an independent act, therefore, the president had to act independently.

Justice Bandial also noted that under Judge Inquiry Rules 2005, the council could get further material to form its opinion to proceed against the judge.

Raza Rabbani said that the purpose of Article 209 was to ensure the independence of the judiciary and clutches for executive.

He said if the appointment/tenure of judges is secured under Article 175 then the mechanism of judges removal was also fully protected.