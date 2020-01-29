The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition, challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition, challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, till Monday.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Salman Akram Raja counsel for Pakistan Bar Council, while continuing his arguments, said that the sources of property attributable to Justice Qazi Faez Isa were foreign and in this case there was no question of money laundering.

The court asked if the statements are not correct, could the tax authorities seek clarification from the judges? The bench asked whether judges were exempted from the tax matters.

The counsel said that judges were not exempted in this regard however, in this case the judge was made accused without knowing the sources of income of his wife and children. He alleged that the reference was malicious.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial raised the question and asked what was the evidence in this regard that Advocate Munir A Malik in his arguments stated that the government officials alleged in a press conference regarding leakage of reference proceedings.

Upon which the counsel replied that newspaper and tv record would be provided in this regard.

Salman Akram Raja said that according to media reports Justice Faez Isa's wife visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) office to find out the procedure for transfer of tax records and reasons for not giving notice on foreign assets. However, the concerned authorities did not cooperate with her, he added.

The court remarked that Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife could be given a chance if she wanted to answer on foreign assets.

The Court directed the FBR officials to cooperate with the judge's wifeand adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.