UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Petition Until Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition until Monday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition, challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition, challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, till Monday.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Salman Akram Raja counsel for Pakistan Bar Council, while continuing his arguments, said that the sources of property attributable to Justice Qazi Faez Isa were foreign and in this case there was no question of money laundering.

The court asked if the statements are not correct, could the tax authorities seek clarification from the judges? The bench asked whether judges were exempted from the tax matters.

The counsel said that judges were not exempted in this regard however, in this case the judge was made accused without knowing the sources of income of his wife and children. He alleged that the reference was malicious.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial raised the question and asked what was the evidence in this regard that Advocate Munir A Malik in his arguments stated that the government officials alleged in a press conference regarding leakage of reference proceedings.

Upon which the counsel replied that newspaper and tv record would be provided in this regard.

Salman Akram Raja said that according to media reports Justice Faez Isa's wife visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) office to find out the procedure for transfer of tax records and reasons for not giving notice on foreign assets. However, the concerned authorities did not cooperate with her, he added.

The court remarked that Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife could be given a chance if she wanted to answer on foreign assets.

The Court directed the FBR officials to cooperate with the judge's wifeand adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Wife London Sajjad Ali Money FBR 2015 Afridi Media TV From Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

41 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

56 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.