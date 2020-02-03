The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference, filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference, filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, for two weeks.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, the Attorney General submitted report report about Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife and said that Mrs Qazi Faez Isa stated that she was filing returns in Karachi while Justice Qazi Faez had stated that his income was not taxable, so he did not file returns.

Justice Qazi Faez's wife requested for transfer of record from Islamabad to Karachi, he added.

He said that Mrs. Faez Isa filed online returns in 2012, 2013.

He said that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) issued notice to Mrs Faez Isa for not filing tax returns after 2015.

The Attorney General said that the record of Mrs. Faez Isa's tax return had been sent to Karachi and she was also informed about the FBR report.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the attorney general when he would commence his arguments.

The Attorney General requested the court to grant him time to prepare the case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked who gave the authority to the AssetRecovery Unit to inquire against the Supreme Court judge. He askedunder what law government officials made the reference public.