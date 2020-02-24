UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Petition Till March 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:47 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition till March 30

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till March 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till March 30.

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, the newly appointed Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan recused himself from representing the Federal Government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Recommending the name of Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman to represent the government in the case, he said he could not do so as as he had already stated his opinion regarding the Justice Isa reference.

It was a case regarding the justice system's freedom, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court would give the government additional time to prepare for the case.

The AAG told the court that he would be out of the country till March 20 for some official work.

On this, Justice Bandial said one of the judges on the bench would also be away after March 20 and the court would hear the case upon his return.

Addressing Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, Justice Bandial said the court had not assigned a number to the PBC's petition.

Abid Saqi said the council had no vested interest in the case.

