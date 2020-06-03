The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Thursday

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that there was no allegation of corruption or dishonesty against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In response to the federal government's counsel, Dr Farogh Naseem's argument that Justice Isa had not provided the money trail for the properties of his family members, Justice Bandial observed that there was no allegation of corruption or money attained through illegal means against Justice Isa.

He said undeclared foreign property comes under the purview of the tax law, and asked Dr Naseem to explain the legal reasons on the basis of which Justice Isa was bound to disclose his family properties.

He asked whether the accused Supreme Court judge had carried out any misconduct.

He said the reference could not be filed on tax violation and the case came under the purview of Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan � which pertains to action against a judge when he has been guilty of misconduct.

Justice Bandial observed that Justice Isa had declared income enough to purchase these properties in 2008-2009.

The federal government's lawyer maintained that proceedings were initiated against a judge in India when the properties of his family members were not declared.

However, Justice Bandial asked Dr Naseem to point towards Pakistani law which puts a legal obligation on the accused judge to disclose properties of his family members.

On being questioned on proceedings under the tax law, the federal counsel maintained that officials of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) were too afraid to proceed against Justice Isa and his family members. He said that FBR officials refused to act until the conclusion of the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings.

Justice Baqar asked whether the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) had checked the credentials of the journalist, Abdul Hameed Dogar, who had first given the information on these properties of the apex court's judge's family.

"Have you asked who gave him this information and what was his background," asked Justice Baqar.

Dr Naseem replied that Dogar had refused to disclose his source, and argued that sources were big assets for journalists.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned Dr Naseem's argument that Justice Isa had revealed everything except the source of funds to purchase these flats and how those funds were transferred to the United Kingdom. He asked why Justice Isa should have to reveal the money trail. Tell us which law bounds him to reveal the source of these funds, he asked.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the petitioner was maintaining that his family members were independent and they should be approached about the source of funds.

He further asked the federal counsel to furnish details of complaints of individuals which were received by the ARU against public office holders and the actions which were initiated against such.

The federal lawyer read out the Supreme Judicial Counsel's showcause notice stating that Justice Isa had filed the reply over the notice therefore his petition against the reference was not maintainable.