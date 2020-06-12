(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Monday (June 15). A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns. During the course of proceedings,the government's counsel Dr Farogh Naeem continued his arguments for fifth consecutive day.

Justice Bandial asked Farogh Naseem to submit his arguments in written form.

Justice Mansoor asked how did the rule of proximity relate to tax matters? He asked how many other agencies were formed under Rules 4 and 5 except Assets Recovery Unit (ARU).

He said that he did not find any agency which was framed under these rules. He asked the counsel that he had to answer these questions.

Dr Farogh Naseem responded that the rule of proximity was a fundamental one. He said it was a misconduct if a judge failed to give details of the assets of his wife who was his dependent or not.

Justice Shah asked if a judge of the Supreme Court was a woman, was she obliged to give details of her husband's assets? He remarked that the word spouse must be defined and explained.

Justice Maqbool Baqar addressing the counsel said that he was trying to create a brand new case.

The government's counsel stated that this case was not primarily related to section 116 of the tax law.

Justice Bandial said that a judge got a car, a house and other facilities but his family also use these facilities.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the law mentioned a widow in rules, but widower was not mentioned in law that if a women pensioner died her husband would get pension on her name.

Justice Baqar said that the judge should be held accountable, he was not above the law. But the impression was being given that judges were above accountability and not accountable to anyone, he added. He said that judges wanted to be accountable within the law. Dr Farogh Naseem said that he respected the judges and their integrity.

He said if anyone was making such a vicious attempt, he condemn it.

The court sought written arguments from Forough Naseem at the next hearing.