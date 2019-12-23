Supreme Court adjourns Khawaja brothers' bail plea for indefinite time

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique's bail pleas without any proceeding in a corruption case initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the bail petitions of above two accused

During the course of proceeding, the junior counsel of the petitioners informed the bench that the senior lawyer of Khawaja brothers Ashtar Ausaf couldn't attend the proceeding due to some sickness and prayed the court to adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were arrested by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.