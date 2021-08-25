UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Khursheed Shah's Bail Plea Till Summer Vacation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea till summer vacation.

A three-member bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the apex court rejected Khursheed Shah's wives plea for exemption from the appearance.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete the trial as soon as possible and also sought written submissions from the bureau.

Justice Qazi Amin asked whether the present cases were of different nature and at what stage the reference was? On which, the NAB counsel told the court that these were different petitions of post-arrest bail plea and bail cancellation petitions in the same case.

So far, the statements of six witnesses in the case had been recorded, he added.

Advocate Farooq H Naek, counsel for the petitioner said Khursheed Shah's two wives came from Sukkur at every hearing of the case.

He pleaded the court to exempt both the wives of Khursheed Shah from the attendance.

On which, Justice Qazi Amin remarked that the presence of all accused was necessary in the case. He directed NAB for early completion of the trial.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there were different matters in the same case. He directed NAB to submit written submissions, including all the facts and allegations of the case.

The court after hearing arguments rejected Khursheed Shah's wives plea of exemption from appearance and directed NAB to complete the trial soon.

