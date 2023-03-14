Supreme Court adjourns NAB amendment case till tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday adjourned, for tomorrow, the hearing of a petition of PTI's chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in NAB laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday adjourned, for tomorrow, the hearing of a petition of PTI's chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in NAB laws.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that common men failed to access the justice system due to corruption in society.

It wouldn't be appropriate for the top court to wait for the approval of the NAB ordinance as it was hearing the case since long, he observed during the hearing.

The chief justice remarked whether making assets beyond known sources of income was still a crime as per the NAB law? The lawyer's response to the question was in affirmative.

The CJP observed that the amendment in the law of plea bargain was also a good act.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked whether there was any legal precedent for applying the amendments in the law from the past and which countries of South Asia the institutions like NAB were working? During the course of proceedings, the Federal government's Lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan submitted the draft of NAB amendment ordinance 2023 to the bench and said that the new amendments in NAB law had been proposed in section-V and others which was with the president for the formal approval.

The lawyer said that the changes were introduced in the powers of chairman NAB through the amendments and now he had to take the approval of the court to quash any case. The court could adjourn the case until the approval of the law by the president, he said.

Makhdom Ali said that debate on corruption and court interference was not only limited to Pakistan. According to an international journal, two political parties were fighting in the US to get control of the judiciary.

The lawyer said that Imran Khan's led government had introduced amendments to NAB law in 2019 for political victimization and several renowned politicians were arrested. The said amendment was withdrawn in 2021 through an ordinance, he added.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the government had made corruption a difficult practice through the fresh amendments to NAB. He said that the government had just restored the amendments which were withdrawn in PTI's regime.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow. A three member larger bench of the top court heard the case.