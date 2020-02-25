The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned a petition filed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri challenging an election tribunal's September 27, 2019 verdict that declared his election from National Assembly seat, NA-265 (Quetta-II), null and void and ordered re-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned a petition filed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri challenging an election tribunal's September 27, 2019 verdict that declared his election from National Assembly seat, NA-265 (Quetta-II), null and void and ordered re-election.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the election matter.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Faisal Arab asked what were the Names of those who were prevented from entering the polling stations?Advocate Riaz Ahmed said that there were many witnesses regarding rigging as statement of a woman named Nadia was on record in that regard.