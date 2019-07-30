UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns NICL Corruption Case Till Date In Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:08 PM

Supreme Court adjourns NICL corruption case till date in office

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the police to arrest main accused Mohsin Habib Warraich, involved in mega corruption scandal of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the police to arrest main accused Mohsin Habib Warraich, involved in mega corruption scandal of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding loss of billions of rupees of exchequer case by National Insurance Company Ltd.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked why the main accused could not be arrested despite the passing years.

It is a matter of concern if the accused is not being caught by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite being in Pakistan.

The Special Prosecutor NAB said that Mohsin Habib was in Pakistan and he did not travel abroad from any international airport.

Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the NAB should not talk about speculation but rather take concrete steps to arrest the accused and sought reportin this regard.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Police National Accountability Bureau Scandal Company From Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited Billion Airport Court

Recent Stories

Civilian embraces shahadat, 9 others injured in In ..

2 minutes ago

Education key for sustainable development of socie ..

2 minutes ago

Transylvanian bodyguard bowls out internet with te ..

2 minutes ago

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: US media

9 minutes ago

US Fed opens 2-day meeting, rate cut expected

9 minutes ago

Five member gang nabbed in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.