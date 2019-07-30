Supreme Court adjourns NICL corruption case till date in office

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the police to arrest main accused Mohsin Habib Warraich, involved in mega corruption scandal of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the police to arrest main accused Mohsin Habib Warraich, involved in mega corruption scandal of National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding loss of billions of rupees of exchequer case by National Insurance Company Ltd.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked why the main accused could not be arrested despite the passing years.

It is a matter of concern if the accused is not being caught by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite being in Pakistan.

The Special Prosecutor NAB said that Mohsin Habib was in Pakistan and he did not travel abroad from any international airport.

Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the NAB should not talk about speculation but rather take concrete steps to arrest the accused and sought reportin this regard.