Supreme Court Adjourns Pak-Gulf Centaurus Construction Case Till Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:58 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Pak-Gulf Centaurus Construction case till Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned CDA and NGHA chairmen, and Attorney General for Pakistan and adjourned hearing of Pak-Gulf Centaurus construction case till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned CDA and NGHA chairmen, and Attorney General for Pakistan and adjourned hearing of Pak-Gulf Centaurus construction case till Friday.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case regarding encroachment by the Pak-Gulf Construction and Centaurus Mall on state land.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the Almighty had blessed Islamabad with natural beauty, which had been destroyed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said all the Capital's roads were covered with dust, with heaps of garbage everywhere emitting bad odour, while the CDA officers confined themselves to offices. There were no trees on the roads. The civic agency should better shelve everything if there was anything more than the master plan.

Justice Gulzar sought the master plan of 1960.

He observed that there were no bridges for pedestrians on many roads. He also observed that the CDA did not repair any road except the Constitution Avenue.

He said that the CDA had submitted a report narrating a fairy tale. It seemed the CDA officials did not read the court order, he added.

He grilled Member CDA Shahid Mahmood and remarked that the Centaurus Mall encroachment was still there.

He asked what was the purpose of allotting a plot to Centaurus? Why the CDA allocated a plot for parking to a private shopping mall.

He asked whether the CDA gifted the plot to someone. He said that the plot had been closed with nets but there were 5,000 motorcycles parked at the plot.

