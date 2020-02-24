The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of former President Pervez Musharraf's appeal against Registrar Office objections till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of former President Pervez Musharraf's appeal against Registrar Office objections till Tuesday.

The appeal had been postponed due to Justice Umar Ata Bandial's unavailability.

Pervez Musharraf had moved the apex court after he was sentenced to death by a special court in high treason case.

The top court registrar office turned down the former president's appeal against the special court's verdict maintaining that the plea cannot be entertained till Pervez Musharraf surrenders himself.

The former president then lodged an appeal to conduct in-chamber hearing against the allegation by the SC registrar office.