UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Pervez Musharraf's Appeal Against Supreme Court Registrar Office's Decision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:47 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Pervez Musharraf's appeal against Supreme Court Registrar Office's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of former President Pervez Musharraf's appeal against Registrar Office objections till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of former President Pervez Musharraf's appeal against Registrar Office objections till Tuesday.

The appeal had been postponed due to Justice Umar Ata Bandial's unavailability.

Pervez Musharraf had moved the apex court after he was sentenced to death by a special court in high treason case.

The top court registrar office turned down the former president's appeal against the special court's verdict maintaining that the plea cannot be entertained till Pervez Musharraf surrenders himself.

The former president then lodged an appeal to conduct in-chamber hearing against the allegation by the SC registrar office.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf Top Court

Recent Stories

“GoBackTrump” becomes top trend in India and a ..

9 minutes ago

PCB delighted with crowd support, quality of crick ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose off 444 cases

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Police arrest drug-pusher

3 minutes ago

Traffic pollution can make older people fat

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.