UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Petition Challenging 25th Constitutional Amendment

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Supreme Court adjourns petition challenging 25th Constitutional Amendment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned a constitutional petition challenging the 25th Amendment regarding merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province till after Eid-Ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned a constitutional petition challenging the 25th Amendment regarding merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province till after Eid-Ul-Fitr.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

The 25th Amendment was passed by parliament in May 2018 through which the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The constitutional petition was filed by a large number of elders and Maliks of the former tribal areas through Barrister Wasim Sajjad.

During the course of proceedings, the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments raised objections over maintainability of the petition.

Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the petitioners said that time was required to respond the objections raised by the federation and the KP government.

The court stated that the federal government had submitted a reply regarding the 25th amendment. Objections had been raised by the federal government over the admissibility of the current case, it added.

The bench remarked that the court wanted to hear this interesting case.

The court granted the petitioner's counsel time to file reply to the objections and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Parliament Sajjad Ali May 2018 Government Court

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

6 minutes ago

Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

Prices of essential items fixed for Ramazan Bazaar ..

4 minutes ago

Police netted three POs

4 minutes ago

UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.