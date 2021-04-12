Supreme Court adjourns petition challenging 25th Constitutional Amendment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned a constitutional petition challenging the 25th Amendment regarding merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province till after Eid-Ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned a constitutional petition challenging the 25th Amendment regarding merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province till after Eid-Ul-Fitr.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

The 25th Amendment was passed by parliament in May 2018 through which the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The constitutional petition was filed by a large number of elders and Maliks of the former tribal areas through Barrister Wasim Sajjad.

During the course of proceedings, the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments raised objections over maintainability of the petition.

Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the petitioners said that time was required to respond the objections raised by the federation and the KP government.

The court stated that the federal government had submitted a reply regarding the 25th amendment. Objections had been raised by the federal government over the admissibility of the current case, it added.

The bench remarked that the court wanted to hear this interesting case.

The court granted the petitioner's counsel time to file reply to the objections and adjourned hearing of the case.