Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh High Court order to void audit officers appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of petitions against the Sindh High Court (SHC) order to void appointments of audit officers.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, senior Advocate Iftikhar Gillani got tears while filing adjournment application.

He said he had one son and one grandson and the other day, they were tested positive for coronavirus.

He said due to the reason, he was not in position to give arguments in the case.

This was the main case and he was representing 218 people so that it was necessary to appear in the case, he added.

The court accepted the adjournment application of Iftikhar Gillani and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.