Supreme Court adjourns review petition in CM Sindh disqualification case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down plea seeking formation of a larger bench to hear a review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and adjourned hearing till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down plea seeking formation of a larger bench to hear a review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and adjourned hearing till date in office.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition moved by Roshan Ali Baririo seeking Murar Ali Shah's disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for possessing dual nationality and having an iqama or work permit. Mr Baririo is Mr Shah's political rival.

A bench of the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking disqualification of Shah.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for Shah, appeared before the court and pleaded for the formation of a larger bench to take up the matter.

Chief Justice Bandial responded that formation of a larger bench was now history.

Hamid Khan said that Justice Yahya Afridi was among the judges hearing the main case but he was not included in the bench hearing review petition.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that Justice Yahya Afridi was available and could be added him to the bench.