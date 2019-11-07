Supreme Court adjourns review petition regarding constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a review petition regarding constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a review petition regarding constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan till date in office.

A seven-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the Civil Aviation Authority regarding constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti said that the issue regarding the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan is under discussion in the National Security Committee.

The Federal government needs more time for consideration, he added.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the court had announced the verdict and now the matter is handed over to the government. He said that the government must think how to resolve the issue as things are not good. There should be a dialogue and the matter has to be resolved, he added.

He said that now situation has changed.

Latif Shah Vice-Chairman GB Bar Council said that GB bar also wanted to become party in the case.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the court would review GB Bar petition later.

Justice Gulzar said that the federal government had sought more time. The federal government is of the view that the matter is under discussion, he added.