Supreme Court Adjourns Review Petition Seeking Disqualification Of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:28 PM

Supreme Court adjourns review petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned hearing of a review petition regarding disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned hearing of a review petition regarding disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for two weeks.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the petitioner raised objection on Justice Munib Akhtar and said that the judge had heard the case in the high court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that it was choice of the judge and bench.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that he did not think that he should rescued himself from the case. This is a review petition, he added.

Hamid Khan respondent that the court then approve the review petition for a hearing.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that it was a review petition.

He asked the counsel that the court could grant time for preparation of case, if he need more time.

He said that the bench was ready to hear the case even today.

Hamid Khan said that there was judges disagree on the decision in this case. One judge was retired and other was not a part of the bench today, he added.

He pleaded the court to form a larger bench over the matter.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for the chief minister Sindh opposed the formation of larger bench. There is no instance of the larger bench in the review petitions.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that Hamid Khan had given his opinion. First satisfy the court then the court would review the matter of larger bench, he added.

