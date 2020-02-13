Supreme Court Adjourns Siddiqui's Appeal Against Supreme Judicial Council Decision
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of former Islamabad High Court judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's petition against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) till the third week of March.
A five-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.
During the course of proceedings, the court observed that there was similarly between Siddiqui's case and that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and it would be appropriate that Justice Siddiqui's case should be heard after the judgment in latter's case.
Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's lawyers also agreed to postpone the case.