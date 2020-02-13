UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Siddiqui's Appeal Against Supreme Judicial Council Decision

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:37 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Siddiqui's appeal against Supreme Judicial Council decision

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of former Islamabad High Court judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's petition against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) till the third week of March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of former Islamabad High Court judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's petition against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) till the third week of March.

A five-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that there was similarly between Siddiqui's case and that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and it would be appropriate that Justice Siddiqui's case should be heard after the judgment in latter's case.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's lawyers also agreed to postpone the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lawyers March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

26 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Ministry of Planning terms news item on Rawalpindi ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Chief Justice meets different de ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to ..

4 minutes ago

Committee expresses concern over delay in departme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.