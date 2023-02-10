Supreme Court adjourns Sugar Mills transfer case till February 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned further hearing of petitions filed against transfer of sugar mills to cotton areas till February 28.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case against permission to establish and relocation of sugar mills in cotton growing areas.

During the course of proceedings, the Punjab government pleaded the court to withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the Punjab government for withdrawing the case against Sugar Mills.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked why the provincial government wanted to withdraw the case.

The representative Punjab Industries and Commerce Department replied that the problem of transfer of sugar mills had been resolved as the permission had been given to the mills.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked how was the problem solved as the case was pending in the court? He asked how could the Punjab government write a letter and withdraw the pending case. He ordered to withdraw this letter immediately.

He asked were the courts run by the Punjab government? Justice Ijaz said that the Punjab government should file its request according to the procedure and the court would review it.

Advocate Imtiaz Siddiqui counsel for Ashraf Sugar Mill said that sugar mills had started crushing. Contempt petitions against the sugar mills were also pending, he added.

Advocate Tariq Raheem counsel for the JDW Sugar Mill said that he had attached some documents in the case. He pleaded the court to allow him to review the new application.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 28 on the request of lawyer Tariq Raheem.