Supreme Court admits for hearing plea by SP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday admitted for hearing petition filed by SP Operations (Sadar) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti against issuance of a show cause notice by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The bench adjourned further hearing and sought a complete case record.

The division bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by the SP.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the LHC had issued a show cause notice to his client over an alleged misstatement by him. He claimed that his client did not make any misstatement whereas an attempt was made to misled the LHC by apprising incorrect facts.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the show cause notice issued by the LHC.

The bench, after recording initial arguments, admitted plea for hearing and sought a case record.

Meanwhile, the LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday deferred proceedings against the SP in view of pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had rejected many times unconditional apology by the SP over giving a misstatement.

A citizen had filed a petition against illegal occupation by Township police on his property. The petitioner told the court that the police officials visited his home and threatened him. The SP had claimed that an opinion from DIG legal had been sought before the police's visit to the petitioner's residence. However, the DIG told the court that the matter was not related to his office and he had no meeting with the SP.